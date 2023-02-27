BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of NCW

Left Menu

I thank our Hble PM narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:24 IST
Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Sundar, a member of the BJP's national executive committee, posted the notification of her appointment on social media.

She was congratulated by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who said her appointment was a recognition of her ''relentless pursuit and fight'' for women's rights.

''I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind @NCWIndia,'' Sundar tweeted.

The actor, who is also a film producer and television presenter, had joined the DMK initially but moved to the Congress later and became the party's spokesperson.

She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. She was defeated by DMK's N Ezhilan.

The others nominated along with her are Mamta Kumari from Jharkhand and Delina Khongdup from Meghalaya.

''In pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 (20 of 1990), the Central Government hereby nominates the following persons as Members in the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a period of three years for the date of assumption of charge, or till the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earliest: (i) Mrs Mamta Kumari (ii) Smt Delina Khongdup (iii) Ms Khusboo Sundar,'' the official order shared by Sundar read.

BJP leader Rekha Sharma is the current NCW chairperson. She took over on August 7, 2018.

