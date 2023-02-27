"Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won't survive..."PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Congress and said that until he is alive the motive of the grand old party will not survive. He further said the people of the country would give a befitting reply to Congress which curse him to death.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives will not survive and that is why they all are saying 'mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi'. And, some are saying 'Modi teri kabad khudegi' but the country is saying 'Modi tera Kamal khilega'. Taking a dig at the Congress, PM said that Mallikarjun Kharge is only a namesake president of the party as the world is aware who has the "remote control" of the party.

"I respect Mallikarjun Kharge ji a lot... Congress session was going on now. He is the most senior. Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible. It was sunny, but Kharge ji did not get an umbrella as it was meant for someone else. I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them. The world knows who has the remote control," he said. Since 2014, Prime Minister said the country is continuously moving towards a meaningful change in agriculture. "We are connecting agriculture with modernity," he said.

PM Modi said, "We have transferred Rs 16,000 crore to farmers across the country and eliminated the middlemen. Had it been congress' rule, over Rs 12,000-13,000 crore would have been lost out of Rs 16,000 crore." In 2014, PM Modi said India's budget for agriculture was Rs 25,000 crore. He said the government have increased it to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in this year's budget.

He said small farmers who were neglected for decades, are the priority of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been deposited through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in the accounts of farmers. PM Modi said BJP government has always prioritised sugarcane farmers' rights, and the government made provisions to waive tax on payments made since 2016-17 to sugar cooperatives. This will help sugar co-operatives in writing off the loans worth Rs 10,000 crore which got accumulated due to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's policies, Prime Minister said.

He said Belagavi is also known as Venugram as this city is known for handicrafts and has a good population of artisans. "Earlier governments had put a ban on cutting bamboo but we changed the law and allowed the usage of bamboo which will benefit lakhs of artisans," he added. The state-of-the-art railway stations and new rail lines will boost railway connectivity in the region. Belagavi is a big centre for health, education and tourism. Better rail connectivity will help these sectors to grow and help the local economy, PM Modi opined.

He said Belagavi has become a base for various industries, and the double-engine government is committed to strengthening it. (ANI)

