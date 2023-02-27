Left Menu

Sisodia arrested to divert people's attention from 'Adani-Modi nexus', claims KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:55 IST
Sisodia arrested to divert people's attention from 'Adani-Modi nexus', claims KCR
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

In a brief statement, KCR, as Rao is also known, said the arrest is to divert people's attention from the alleged nexus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business conglomerate Adani Group.

''We condemn the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Sri Manish Sisodia by CBI. It is nothing more than diverting people's attention from Adani-Modi nexus,'' KCR said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

Soon after the arrest on Sunday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a statement, had said the BJP is resorting to ''stealth politics'' by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.

Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and ''reprimand'' by the Supreme Court, Rama Rao had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023