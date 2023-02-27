Sisodia arrested to divert people's attention from 'Adani-Modi nexus', claims KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

In a brief statement, KCR, as Rao is also known, said the arrest is to divert people's attention from the alleged nexus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business conglomerate Adani Group.

''We condemn the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Sri Manish Sisodia by CBI. It is nothing more than diverting people's attention from Adani-Modi nexus,'' KCR said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

Soon after the arrest on Sunday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a statement, had said the BJP is resorting to ''stealth politics'' by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.

Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and ''reprimand'' by the Supreme Court, Rama Rao had said.

