AAP stages protest against Sisodia's arrest in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:00 IST
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest outside the BJP office here to protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Several AAP leaders and workers from different parts of Jammu province gathered outside the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar and held a demonstration against the Central government, a party spokesman said.

"The BJP government at the Centre is arresting opposition leaders through various agencies by implicating them in various scams so that pressure can be put on them to suppress their voices," AAP leader Amit Kapoor told reporters. Demanding immediate release of Sisodia, he said his arrest is a "black chapter" in the democracy as he is innocent and making constant efforts to provide better education to children of poor families.

"AAP workers will not tolerate such kind of actions and will start a big movement against the BJP-led government," he said, calling upon the party workers to unite to oppose such "anti-people and anti-democratic" steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

