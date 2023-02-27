Nadda interacts with Delhi University students under "know BJP" initiative

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday interacted with the students of the Delhi University under the "Know BJP" initiative at the party headquarters in the national capital. He introduced the students to the BJP's ideology, principles, mission and work culture.

Those present at the meeting included the BJP Rajya Sabha MP and the party's national media head Anil Baluni and BJP MP Rakesh Sinha. The group of the Delhi University students who interacted with Nadda represented almost all the states. The 'Know BJP' initiative was started on the 42nd Foundation Day of the BJP on April 6, 2022. Nadda discussed BJP's work culture with the students and said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the States are dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all sections of the society, particularly villagers and farmers, Dalits and Tribals, youth and women, backward and oppressed classes. He also answered the questions of the students.

Nadda said that the nine years of the Narendra Modi government are full of accomplishments and achievements and are devoted to service of all communities, good governance and welfare and empowerment of the poorest of the poor. The BJP chief said the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speed (to speed up the progress and development of country), skill (to make youth and working class skilled to improve their employment opportunities) and scale (to transform the thought process and vision of citizens).

Nadda said the Modi government has given a major focus on infrastructure development and seamless connectivity. He discussed the flagship schemes of the Centre -- PM Gati Shakti Yojana and PLI scheme -- which are transforming the country and economy. Nadda appealed to the students to contribute to conserving and developing India's great heritage, history and culture.

The BJP president also introduced to the Delhi University students about the various aspects of Indian politics and asked them to hone their skills in politics and other aspects of India's polity and economy. Nadda also told students about various facets of his politics during his college days. Discussing the G-20 Presidency of India, the BJP chief said it is a matter of great honour for the country.

"This Presidency belongs to the entire country, it is a great opportunity for all of us and it gives us a unique chance to show our capabilities and prowess to the world. G-20 Presidency has brought a special opportunity for all Indians. It will also enhance India's image at the global platform. It will also help India at the domestic and international levels," he said. Nadda also told the students how the BJP functions and how the party works as an important bridge between the government and the people of the country. (ANI)

