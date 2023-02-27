Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday held a protest against the Centre here over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.The protest march started from Narayan Singh tirtha and moved towards the BJP office.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:07 IST
Rajasthan: AAP holds protest over Sisodia's arrest in Jaipur
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a protest against the Centre here over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The protest march started from Narayan Singh tirtha and moved towards the BJP office. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak alleged that the main objective of the arrest is to prevent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from moving ahead in politics. He claimed that there is huge resentment among people over the arrest of Sisodia and protests have been held in different states.

Pathak said that Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will hold a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur in the coming days. He said that the senior party leaders will continue to visit Rajasthan in view of the assembly elections in the state due later this year. The AAP leader also said that the party will contest the Rajasthan assembly elections on the same poll strategy adopted in Punjab and Gujarat assembly elections.

