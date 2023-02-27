UK government inks deal with EU to resolve trade dispute with N Ireland

The U.K. government says it has reached a deal with the European Union to resolve their long-running trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would hold a news conference on Monday. The government had previously said that would only happen if a deal was struck.

Government officials also told the BBC and Sky News that the deal was done.

The agreement marks a breakthrough in a spat that has soured post-Brexit relations between the U.K. and the EU and sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland.

But now Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region's power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are substantially changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)