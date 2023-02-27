Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 27: * In a victory for the government, the HC gave a go-ahead to the Agnipath Scheme saying it was formulated with a laudable objective of maintaining national security and in the national interest to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

* HC allowed BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor to withdraw his plea which alleged that city mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the election of standing committee members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

* HC asked the Centre to inform it about the status of the probe against climate activist Disha Ravi in the FIR over her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest in 2021.

* HC asked the Centre to take a decision on whether it proposes to grant sanction for the attachment of movable and immovable assets of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for paying the arbitral award to the Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

