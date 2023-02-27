Excise scam case: Delhi court sends Dy CM Manish Sisodia to 5-day CBI custody; AAP stages protests in several states

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Monday sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here in the Excise policy scam case, a day after his arrest that sparked protests by AAP workers in several states and escalated the AAP-BJP slugfest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) produced Sisodia before a special CBI court at the Rouse Avenue amid tight security and sought his five-day custody, saying this was required for effective interrogation of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader in the case.

Sisodia's counsels submitted that the case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution and asked whether the arrest was done for an ''ulterior motive''.

Claiming there was no evidence against Sisodia and opposing the CBI's plea for his remand, they said it was the Delhi lieutenant governor who had approved the changes in the excise policy and that the central probe agency was going after the elected government.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia after he reserved the order for some time after hearing arguments by both the sides during the hearing that lasted for more than an hour.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

''I am the finance minister. I've to present the budget.... what changed yesterday that the finance minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motive? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand,'' Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan told the court.

He submitted that Sisodia acted as a member of the Delhi government and hence the decision can neither be attributed to him nor questioned.

''I can't do anything. It has to be approved by appropriate authority.'' The CBI submitted that Sisodia has claimed that he had no role in the case but the probe showed he personally took decisions, Krishnan argued that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.

The counsel said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy.

''I have tried to keep everything open.'' AAP leaders and workers hit the streets in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar, Jammu, Panaji, Patna and some other cities alleging that the Centre was misusing its agencies to target political rivals.

In Chandigarh, several party leaders including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were taken into preventive custody by the police.

In Delhi, commotion erupted outside the AAP headquarters and scores of party workers and leaders were detained as police used force to remove the protesters gathered to take a rally to the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Protesters held banners and raised slogans like "Manish Sisodia Zindabad" and "Shiksha Mantri Jeetenge".

Some were seen wearing handcuffs, as AAP leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Centre and alleged they have hatched a conspiracy to trap Sisodia.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said it was Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena who had approved the excise policy and that he should be probed and interrogated too.

"It was LG who had put the final stamp on the papers of excise policy, so why is LG not being questioned? If agencies are transparent, they should have questioned the LG too. It is clear that a conspiracy has been hatched to trap Manish Sisodia," Rai told reporters.

He further claimed that despite searching all locations of Sisodia, the CBI could find nothing against him.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that most of the CBI officers were opposed to arresting his deputy but did so due to "political pressure".

The BJP hit out at the AAP over its street protests, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the ''corrupt'' and demanding Kejriwal's resignation for the arrest of two of his ministers in cases of alleged corruption.

The law is taking its own course and probe agencies are working lawfully, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

The BJP leader described the AAP as ''Arajak Apradh Party'' (anarchic, criminal party) and said Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it.

The ''kattar beimaan party'' (hardcore dishonest party) respects neither courts, nor laws or people, he claimed, accusing Kejriwal of orchestrating the anarchic protests against Sisodia's arrest.

If the AAP believes that the CBI's action is driven by political malice as it has alleged, then it should have gone to court as the probe in the suspected corruption in the framing of excise policy had been going on for months.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren as well as several opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the BJP over Sisodia's arrest.

With Sisodia's arrest, uncertainty looms over several critical Delhi government projects including streetscaping and traffic decongestion plans ahead of the G20 summit.

Sisodia, who held 18 of the 33 Delhi government departments, was the administrative face of the AAP-led dispensation, and was also handling crucial departments like education, health, PWD, among others.

Departments like health and home were handed over to him following his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain's arrest in an alleged money laundering case in May last year.

