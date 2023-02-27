UK parliament will get a vote on new Northern Ireland deal - PM Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday Britain's parliament would get a vote on a new agreement his government has reached with the European Union to amend post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

"Parliament will have a vote at the appropriate time and that vote will be respected," Sunak told reporters at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)