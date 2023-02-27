Left Menu

Macron says he won't let France become 'ideal scapegoat' in Africa

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he will not allow France to become "the ideal scapegoat" in Africa, in a speech ahead of a trip to the continent from Wednesday. Some African countries have criticised France for failing to curb Islamist militancy in the Sahel region in particular.

Macron also said he refused to be drawn into an outdated competition between powers for control of Africa. He will travel to Gabon, Angola, République of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo.

