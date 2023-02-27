Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress lashes out at BJP over the alleged insult of tricolour at the party headquarters

The incident detailed by Congress pertains to a workshop organized in the context of the Booth Empowerment Campaign at the state BJP headquarters on February 24.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:48 IST
Booth Empowerment Campaign at the state BJP headquarters. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has lambasted the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for insulting the tricolour by trampling one made of flowers under their feet. The incident detailed by Congress pertains to a workshop organized in the context of the Booth Empowerment Campaign at the state BJP headquarters on February 24.

The State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara, responding sharply to the alleged insult by the leaders of BJP during the workshop said, "The BJP leaders are so busy in power that now they are not even refraining from insulting the tricolour which is considered the country's pride, pride and glory." Later, he called out at the BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar and asked to "publicly apologize to the people of the country and the state for this act."

Cracking down on the BJP over the incident, Mahara further detailed the matter adding, "On the one hand, an attempt is made to create an atmosphere of disharmony in the whole country by wearing saffron clothes in a film, while on the other hand, the leaders of the BJP are openly showing their petty mentality by trampling the national flag made of flowers." He alleged that it was the Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP alongside their senior party members who trampled the symbolic image of the tricolour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

