Odisha records 65 pc rise in criminal cases in 5 years

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:51 IST
Odisha records 65 pc rise in criminal cases in 5 years
Criminal cases in Odisha have risen by more than 65 per cent in a span of five years from 2018 to 2022, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

While 1,07,408 criminal cases were registered in 2018, the figure was 1,78,190 in 2022, Minister of State for Home TK Behera said while replying to a question from BJP member Kusum Tete.

The minister said that while the number of cases in 2019 was 1,21,525, it increased to 1,34,230 in 2020 and 1,55,420 in 2021.

Of the total number of cases in 2022, he said, 1379 were related to murder, 626 dacoity, 2998 robbery, 5467 burglary, 14893 theft, 5352 swindling, 2248 rioting, 3184 rape, 11663 vehicle accident and 1,30,380 miscellaneous.

Among these 5 years, the maximum of 1,470 murder cases were filed in 2020 while the maximum of 3,327 rape cases were recorded in 2021.

Of the 1,07,408 cases registered in 2018, the numbers of murder, dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, swindling, rioting, rape, and motor vehicle accident cases were 1378, 558, 2125, 3713, 9069, 2794, 2120, 2502 and 11262 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

