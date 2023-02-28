Left Menu

UK opposition Labour Party will vote for N. Ireland Brexit deal

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 00:30 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party will vote in favour of the new post-Brexit trade deal, agreed earlier on Monday, party leader Keir Starmer said in parliament.

"We will not snipe. We will not seek to play political games, and when the Prime Minister puts this deal forward for a vote, Labour will vote for it," he told parliament.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said parliament will get to vote on the deal, but no date for that has yet been set.

