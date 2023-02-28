Left Menu

US Senator Fetterman remains on path to recovery, his office says

He had suffered a near-fatal stroke months before his election win. "John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said. Fetterman was briefly hospitalized earlier this month after feeling light-headed, though doctors determined he had not suffered a new stroke.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 02:23 IST
US Senator Fetterman remains on path to recovery, his office says

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's midterm elections, is doing well and remains on a path to recovery, his office said on Monday. Earlier in February, Fetterman checked into a Washington-area hospital for treatment for clinical depression. He had suffered a near-fatal stroke months before his election win.

"John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said. "He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," Calvello said, adding the senator's full recovery was going to be a weeks-long process.

Known for his large tattooed frame, goatee and penchant for hoodies and shorts, Fetterman gained a national profile for his progressive positions. The former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor beat Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz by a large margin in November's midterm elections to replace former Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who retired. Fetterman suffered a stroke last May, later acknowledging that he had "almost died," and has faced challenges adjusting to life in the Senate during his recovery.

Since the stroke, he has suffered lingering problems with his ability to speak and to process the speech he hears. As a result, he uses monitors that provide audio-to-text transcription, according to a New York Times report earlier in February. Fetterman was briefly hospitalized earlier this month after feeling light-headed, though doctors determined he had not suffered a new stroke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023