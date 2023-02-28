Left Menu

ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok

Updated: 28-02-2023 04:39 IST
The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged Congress not to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok -- a day before a U.S. House of Representatives committee will take up legislation.

"A ban on TikTok would violate the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans who use the app to express themselves daily," the ACLU wrote on Twitter.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to vote Tuesday on a bill to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban the app, which is used by more than 100 million Americans.

