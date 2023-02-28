Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. requests extradition of son of druglord 'Chapo'

Mexican security forces arrested the younger Guzman, wanted on drug trafficking charges, in January after an intense firefight near the city of Culiacan, in the northern Sinaloa state, the longtime home base for his father's still-powerful drug smuggling empire. Colombian President Petro announces cabinet revamp BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the ministers of education, sports and culture would leave their posts. Education Minister Alejandro Gaviria, who served as health minister under former President Juan Manuel Santos, had offered critiques of Petro's health reform proposal, which is currently winding its way through Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 07:55 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. requests extradition of son of druglord 'Chapo'

The latest in Latin American politics today: U.S. requests extradition of Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo', from Mexico -sources

MEXICO CITY - The United States asked Mexico's government to extradite Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, so that he can face criminal charges in a U.S. court, two Mexican government sources told Reuters. Mexican security forces arrested the younger Guzman, wanted on drug trafficking charges, in January after an intense firefight near the city of Culiacan, in the northern Sinaloa state, the longtime home base for his father's still-powerful drug smuggling empire.

Colombian President Petro announces cabinet revamp BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the ministers of education, sports and culture would leave their posts.

Education Minister Alejandro Gaviria, who served as health minister under former President Juan Manuel Santos, had offered critiques of Petro's health reform proposal, which is currently winding its way through Congress. The new education minister will be Aurora Vergara, who had been serving as vice minister of higher education.

Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil VP says BRASILIA - The United States has yet to decide on the amount it will donate to the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said after a meeting in Brasilia with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

However, Alckmin added, Kerry had committed to generating substantial public and private U.S. funding to help Brazil protect the rainforest, a crucial bulwark against climate change. Kerry is visiting Brazil to discuss climate change, deforestation, the energy transition, and various other areas of potential collaboration, Alckmin said.

U.S. disagreement on Mexico corn decree 'politically motivated,' Mexico says MEXICO CITY - The United States' disagreement with Mexico over its plan to limit imports of genetically modified corn is "politically motivated," Mexico's economy ministry said.

The United States has threatened a trade dispute panel under a trilateral agreement with Mexico and Canada over the plan, which would ban genetically modified corn for human consumption. Colombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade

BOGOTA - The Colombian government's health reform will cost from $1.86 billion to $2.64 billion each year for the next decade, the Finance Ministry said. President Petro presented the bill to Congress in mid-February in a bid to boost disease prevention and timely treatment of illnesses, as well as increase access, raise healthcare worker wages and fight corruption by eliminating payment intermediaries. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Kylie Madry; Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Cushing)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023