"All options open to from stable govt": Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma after exit polls predict hung assembly

To form a stable government, Sangma said, decision would taken considering the best interest of the state.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 09:37 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to form a post-poll alliance, indicated exit polls conducted by a number of media houses. The exit polls further pointed out that the northeastern state would have a hung house, with Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) emerging as the single-largest party.

Following this, Conrad Sangma said that he would keep all options to form a stable government. "We will keep all our options open to form a stable government. We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time," said Sangma.

To form a stable government, Sangma said, decision would taken considering the best interest of the state. "When it comes to forming a stable government as and when the situation arrives we will move forward considering the best interest of the state," he said.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance would retain power in Nagaland, while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, exit polls predicted as they forecast a close race in Meghalaya. For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats.

It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats. According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to NDPP, 12-16 seats to BJP and 4-8 seats to NPF. In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted NPP will get 21-26 seats, Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, BJP 6-11 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), BJP (4-8), UDP (8-12 seats) and TMC (5-9) seats. Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that NPP will get 18-26 seats, AITMC 8-14 seats, UDP 8-14 seats and BJP 3-6 seats.

The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2. 

