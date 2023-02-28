Left Menu

Uproar in Odisha Assembly, house adjourned till 4 PM

Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday after it witnessed uproarious scenes with members of the treasury and opposition benches shouting over the alleged neglect of the state by the Centre in the allotment of PMAY Grameen and law and order situation respectively.

Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday after it witnessed uproarious scenes with members of the treasury and opposition benches shouting over the alleged neglect of the state by the Centre in the allotment of PMAY (Grameen) and law and order situation respectively. The trouble started as soon as Speaker B K Arukha announced the beginning of the zero hour. Lawmakers of the ruling BJD stood up and waved banners against the BJP-led government at the Centre accusing it of neglecting Odisha in the allotment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen). They also raised slogans like 'Central government hai hai'. The Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of BJP was seen saying something, but could not be heard due to the shouts from the treasury bench. The speaker then called senior BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra to deliver the speech on the issue sought to be raised by the party. Irked over the Speaker's action, the entire opposition comprising members of the Congress and BJP rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans in protest. Some opposition members even attempted to climb the speaker's podium leading to a din in the House. Subsequently, Arukha announced adjournment of the House proceedings till 4 pm.

Later, Mishra told reporters outside the House that he had raised the issue of law and order in the state.

''BJD raised the PMAY issue to divert attention from the law and order sitauation in the state,'' he added.

