No chance of repeat of tumultuous relationship shared with ex-Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar: TMC

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu Tuesday asserted there was no chance of a repeat of the tumultuous relationship witnessed during former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s term, days after the present Raj Bhavan occupant condemned the attack on a Union minister’s convoy in the state.

Sitting beside Governor C V Ananda Bose, Basu told reporters that the state government will work together with the Raj Bhavan as a team.

''I say this with authority that there is no chance of a repeat of the past,'' the Bengal education minister said. The Mamata Banerjee-led government and Dhankhar had been at loggerheads on numerous issues during his tenure as governor.

Bose said the relation between the state and the Raj Bhavan should be of ''constructive cooperation”.

''Governance is an incessant process; there will be checks and balances, mid-course corrections and improvement,'' he said, following a meeting with Basu and vice-chancellors of some state-run universities.

The governor had on Sunday termed the attack on Union Minister of State for Home Nitish Pramanik's convoy in Cooch Behar district as ''deplorable'' and said he will not be a ''mute witness'' to deterioration in law and order in the state. The Trinamool Congress criticised Bose in its mouthpiece on Monday, alleging that he is fast following the footsteps of his predecessor Dhankhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)