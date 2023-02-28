JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP leaders, chalks out strategy for Telangana polls

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls which are scheduled to take place later this year, BJP national president JP Nadda held a review meeting with Telangana leaders to chalk out a strategy for poll preparedness in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. The meeting which was held at Nadda's residence in the national capital lasted for around 4 hours.

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh, National vice president of BJP DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- incharge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao and Muralidhar Rao and others were present at the meeting. As per the sources, the first round of the meeting was held with Nadda, Shah and Sanjay for around 2 hours and after that, the second round of meeting was held with all the state leaders.

"The agenda which was discussed at today's meeting was the plan and strategy of upcoming polls like big and small public meetings and rallies and the booth strengthening programme were discussed," said the source. At the meeting, the tall leaders also reviewed earlier important programme feedback like "Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" and "Praja sangrama yatra".

The party is running several programmes to connect with the people and increase its reach to the grassroots such as "Praja Gosha BJP Bharosa" and "Praja Sangram yatra" and through these campaigns, the party is getting massive positive responses from the public and as per the source, the party will discuss how to strengthen the party on booth level. BJP has successfully undertaken 11000 public meeting outreach programmes in the state under Bandi Sanjay.

According to the sources, a state presidential election will be held soon as the BJP president Sanjay Bandi's term is going to end in the first week of March, but another source from the party speculated that his term as the party President would be extended. Earlier in the national executive meeting, Sanjay was the centre of attraction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the "Praja Sangram Yatra" and asked all the states to learn from his journey and appreciated his struggle and hard work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)