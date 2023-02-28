German foreign minister: concerned about Israel's judicial independence
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday expressed concern about judicial independence in Israel as well as plans to allow the death penalty during a news conference with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.
"I will not deny that we abroad are concerned about some of the legislative plans in Israel," said Baerbock in Berlin.
"Among the values that unite us is the protection of constitutional principles such as the independence of the judiciary," she added.
