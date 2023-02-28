Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:36 IST
German foreign minister: concerned about Israel's judicial independence
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday expressed concern about judicial independence in Israel as well as plans to allow the death penalty during a news conference with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

"I will not deny that we abroad are concerned about some of the legislative plans in Israel," said Baerbock in Berlin.

"Among the values that unite us is the protection of constitutional principles such as the independence of the judiciary," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

