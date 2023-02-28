Left Menu

I guess he was only talking about beef: Tharoor takes dig at PM's 'na khaunga na khane dunga' slogan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:55 IST
I guess he was only talking about beef: Tharoor takes dig at PM's 'na khaunga na khane dunga' slogan
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a list of leaders against whom graft probes were allegedly stopped after they switched sides to the BJP and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'na khaunga na khane dunga' slogan, saying that probably ''he was only talking about beef''.

Tharoor's swipe came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here in a excise policy scam case after being arrested on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a list, widely circulated on social media, of eight leaders -- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik and Narayan Rane -- who either joined the BJP or its allies. The screenshot of the list shared by Tharoor claimed that graft probes against these leaders were stalled after they switched sides in support of the BJP.

''This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of 'na khaunga na khane dunga' . I guess he was only talking about beef!'' Tharoor said, referring to the anti-graft slogan attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023