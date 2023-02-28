Left Menu

MP Assembly pays tribute to veteran socialist Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered Yadav as a leader who deeply influenced the countrys politics.Tributes were also paid to former Union minister Shanti Bhushan and ex-MP Governor OP Kohli.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:57 IST
MP Assembly pays tribute to veteran socialist Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered Yadav as a leader who deeply influenced the country's politics.

Tributes were also paid to former Union minister Shanti Bhushan and ex-MP Governor OP Kohli. As the House convened on the second day of the Budget session on Tuesday, Speaker Girish Gautam mentioned the recent death of prominent leaders including Yadav, Bhushan and Kohli. Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh has been proud of Sharad Yadav, who was born in Narmadapuram district of the state. A veteran politician and former MP, Yadav died in January this year.

''Sharad Yadav was the main pillar of the JP movement who made not only Madhya Pradesh but the whole country stand up during this movement. ''During the movement against inflation, unemployment, corruption and wrong education policy in 1974-75, Yadav contested the election as a JP candidate and recorded a resounding victory and deeply influenced the politics of India,'' Chouhan said. The JP movement was a political movement initiated by students in Bihar in 1974 and led by veteran Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, against misrule and corruption.

Chouhan said Yadav was an ''able organiser and revolutionary who contributed to policy-making for the welfare of backward classes and the deprived classes''. Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, said Yadav was an influential student leader and recalled that the entire Jabalpur remained shut when he called for a protest against the rising fuel prices. Singh, while recalling his association with Yadav, said he kept fighting for the deprived classes his entire life. The House also paid tributes to ex-members of the MP Assembly including Sakharam Devkaran Patel, Nanda Mandloi, Narendra Pratap Singh, Jhanaklal Thakur, Radheshyam Sharma, and Bhagwat Bhau Nagpure. After remembering the departed leaders, the House observed silence for two minutes. The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly for ten minutes as a mark of respect for the deceased leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023