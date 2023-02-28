MP Assembly pays tribute to veteran socialist Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister Sharad Yadav and other departed leaders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered Yadav as a leader who deeply influenced the country's politics.

Tributes were also paid to former Union minister Shanti Bhushan and ex-MP Governor OP Kohli. As the House convened on the second day of the Budget session on Tuesday, Speaker Girish Gautam mentioned the recent death of prominent leaders including Yadav, Bhushan and Kohli. Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh has been proud of Sharad Yadav, who was born in Narmadapuram district of the state. A veteran politician and former MP, Yadav died in January this year.

''Sharad Yadav was the main pillar of the JP movement who made not only Madhya Pradesh but the whole country stand up during this movement. ''During the movement against inflation, unemployment, corruption and wrong education policy in 1974-75, Yadav contested the election as a JP candidate and recorded a resounding victory and deeply influenced the politics of India,'' Chouhan said. The JP movement was a political movement initiated by students in Bihar in 1974 and led by veteran Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, against misrule and corruption.

Chouhan said Yadav was an ''able organiser and revolutionary who contributed to policy-making for the welfare of backward classes and the deprived classes''. Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, said Yadav was an influential student leader and recalled that the entire Jabalpur remained shut when he called for a protest against the rising fuel prices. Singh, while recalling his association with Yadav, said he kept fighting for the deprived classes his entire life. The House also paid tributes to ex-members of the MP Assembly including Sakharam Devkaran Patel, Nanda Mandloi, Narendra Pratap Singh, Jhanaklal Thakur, Radheshyam Sharma, and Bhagwat Bhau Nagpure. After remembering the departed leaders, the House observed silence for two minutes. The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly for ten minutes as a mark of respect for the deceased leaders.

