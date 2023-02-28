Amit Shah to flag-off two-day 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' in Karnataka on Mar 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long visit to Karnataka on March 3 during which he will flag-off two 'Rath Yatras' and address a public meeting, sources said on Tuesday.

From March 1, the BJP plans to start four separate 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from different parts of Karnataka, where assembly elections are due in May.

BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders will join the two other yatras that will converge at one place after 20 days.

The home minister on March 3 will flag-off the 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from Bidar and another yatra from Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural, sources said.

The BJP plans to connect with the people through the yatras, address rallies and convey to the people about the central and state governments' various development programmes during the yatras, sources said.

Shah will also address a public meeting at Bidar and offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural, they said.

In the evening, the home minister will visit the safe city command centre in Bengaluru and launch the Bengaluru safe city project in the city, sources said.

