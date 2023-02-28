Haasan opens expo on Stalin, praises him; hits out at Right wing

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan inaugurated a photo exhibition on DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's public life here on Tuesday and took a veiled swipe against the Right wing.

Opening the expo on the eve of Stalin's 70th birthday, Haasan, however declined to specify if MNM would join hands with the ruling party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Haasan extended his party's support to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the Erode East bypoll held on Monday and he also campaigned for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan. The counting of votes for the bypoll is scheduled to be held on March 2. Speaking to reporters, when asked if him launching the expo could be regarded as a signal of his party forging an alliance with the ruling DMK for the LS polls next year, Haasan said, 'this is not the right time to talk about that.' When asked again if there is a scope for MNM joining hands with DMK, he said, ''it should not be disclosed now. The story must be moved only scene by scene. You should not ask about the climax now.'' The focus now is the portrayal in pictures of Stalin's journey. Whether he was in agreement with DMK's ideology or not, he answered that for a long time he ideologically concurred with the ruling Dravidian party. The expo, titled 'Engal Mudalvar Engal Perumai' (Our Chief Minister, Our pride) is organised by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu. Conveying his 'advance birthday wishes' to Stalin, the actor said he has a longtime friendship with the CM beyond politics. Though filming was on 'day and night' for the movie Indian-2, a Shankar directorial, he took time to inaugurate the expo considering its significance. Showering praise on Stalin, he said as a son of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, there would have been a lot of happiness and plenty of challenges too. Stalin took challenges in his stride and after shouldering several responsibilities both in the party and in the government, he has eventually ascended to the position of Chief Minister. Haasan said that the CM has previously held offices including that of Chennai Mayor, an MLA, a Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and now CM and his rise happened gradually. Similarly, he has held various positions in party before becoming the party president. ''It shows not only his patience but also his talent, he has proved himself by virtue of his abilities,'' Haasan said. In a veiled attack on the Right wing, the MNM chief said it is important to often revisit history as several are desperate to 'rewrite history,' especially that of the Tamil people. In order to challenge that, it is crucial to recollect history. Referring to the expo, he said 'these are good news' and must be repeated often and Sekar Babu has done that. He thanked the organisers for holding the expo.

The exhibition, tracing the long political journey of the ruling party president, showcases key events including Stalin's incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77). Haasan went around the premises featuring the expo and observed various photographs clicked on various occasions. Party MP Dayanidhi Maran and office-bearers were present.

