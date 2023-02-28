"Cut, Commission and Corruption": BJP's "3C" attack on AAP

As Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who were being probed for their involvement in the alleged liquor scam in the national capital, quit from the cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a party of "3Cs - Cut, Commission and Corruption". Addressing the media persons, Prasad said, "We have learnt that Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have resigned. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal accepted Satyendar Jain's resignation after nine months. Manish Sisodia should have resigned the moment such scandalous allegations came to light."

The BJP leader said that VIPs involved in liquor scam have changed hundreds of phones and Sisodia changed his phone 16 times. He said Kejriwal and Sisodia who had promised to open schools, are now selling liqour.

"You had said that schools will be opened... You are selling liquor. There is nowhere in India that the one who is the Education Minister is also the liquor minister," Prasad said. He said people who claimed to be flag bearers of the fight against corruption and used to announce names of corrupt and honest in public life have ensured governance which increases the number of alcohol users in Delhi.

"If Manish Sisodia has any moral compass left, he should have resigned then. His bail plea in the Supreme Court was that he looks after 18 departments. He was keen to run departments and not to explain such allegations. AAP's conduct is 3Cs -- 'Cut, Commission and Corruption'," added the BJP leader. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government. Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. "It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days. On the other hand, CBI has quizzed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Jain is currently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI)

