Left Menu

Stuck in traffic, Mizoram minister, MLAs hitchhike to assembly on scooters

Stuck in their cars in Aizawls traffic, two Mizoram MLAs and a minister on Tuesday hitchhiked to the assembly on two-wheelers.The photos of Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, opposition ZPM leader Lalduhoma and ruling MNF legislator F Lalnunmawia riding pillion on scooters through the citys maddening traffic went viral on social media.They were heading to the assembly to attend the budget session when they were stuck midway due to a traffic snarl, caused by the renovation of the road between Temple Square and Vaivakawn.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:29 IST
Stuck in traffic, Mizoram minister, MLAs hitchhike to assembly on scooters
  • Country:
  • India

Stuck in their cars in Aizawl's traffic, two Mizoram MLAs and a minister on Tuesday hitchhiked to the assembly on two-wheelers.

The photos of Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, opposition ZPM leader Lalduhoma and ruling MNF legislator F Lalnunmawia riding pillion on scooters through the city's maddening traffic went viral on social media.

They were heading to the assembly to attend the budget session when they were stuck midway due to a traffic snarl, caused by the renovation of the road between Temple Square and Vaivakawn. Work is underway in the area for the three-day B20 meeting, being organised by the CII as part of India's G20 presidency.

The minister and the ZPM leader were rescued from the traffic by two journalists who were also on the way to the assembly.

''The three legislators were stuck due to road renovation works. They were standing on the roadside. As I approached them, minister Lalruatkima asked me to give a ride to Lalduhoma. And he got onto the two-wheeler of another journalist,'' said Zohmingmawia, a senior reporter of a local newspaper.

Lalnunmawia was given a lift by another person, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023