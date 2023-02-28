Aurangabad in Bihar is OK for BJP, then why not in Maharashtra? asks AIMIM leader Jaleel

Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over renaming of Aurangabad in Maharashtra as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and said a city with the same name exists in Bihar also but the saffron party has no problem with that. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who represents Aurangabad in central Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha, also suggested renaming of four cities in the state, including Mumbai, after historical figures.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here, Jaleel said there is a city named Aurangabad in Bihar also and the Lok Sabha MP there belongs to the BJP.

''If the BJP is OK with that Aurangabad (in Bihar), then why they have a problem with Aurangabad in Maharashtra?'' he asked.

Jaleel said the people of Aurangabad were against changing the city's name. ''We shall discuss the issue with the people of Aurangabad and plan an agitation going ahead,'' he said.

The journalist-turned-politician said he had planned to agitate soon after the Centre approved renaming of Aurangabad but he was persuaded from doing so in view of a G20 event in the city.

''I was going to agitate soon after a notification on renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was issued. But Union minister Bhagwat Karad, Police Commissioner (Nikhil Gupta) and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called and told me not to launch an agitation while an inception meeting of G20 was underway in city (on Feb 27-28),'' Jaleel said.

The Lok Sabha MP then went on to suggest rechristening of four cities in Maharashtra.

''If showing reverence to great personalities in history is the criteria for renaming cities, as in the case of Aurangabad, then they should rename Kolhapur as Chhatrapati Shahu Nagar, Pune after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Nagpur as Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Mumbai after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,'' he said.

