Tripura: BJP says it'll do better than exit poll predictions, Left-Cong confident of majority

The ruling BJP in Tripura on Tuesday claimed that it will do much better in the assembly elections than the results shown in the exit polls, while the opposition Left-Congress rejected such predictions, stating it was confident of securing full majority.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said his party's result will be far better than what the exit polls have predicted.

''People have seen the exit polls and I believe the result will be far better than that. In 2018, the BJP government was formed for people's welfare, and the government has done enough to bring development to the state,'' Bhattacharjee told reporters at the Agartala airport after returning from Delhi.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the BJP won 36 seats in 2018 even though there was a strong wave in favour of it.

''These exit polls have given them more than 40 seats despite the fact that there is no wave in favour of the BJP because of their misrule. The predictions are ridiculous,'' he said.

He claimed the Left-Congress combine will secure a comfortable majority and the exit polls were a ploy to boost the morale of BJP leaders ahead of the counting on March 2.

Rejecting the possibility of a hung assembly, Chaudhury said Tipra Motha will get ''some seats'' but it will not be a factor in the formation of the next government.

''Even if the Left-Congress gets a majority, Tipra Motha is welcome to join us,'' he said.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman also rejected the exit polls, exuding confidence that the opposition alliance will get an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly.

He urged the people to remain calm and wait for the Left-Congress's victory.

