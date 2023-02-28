Repolling in four districts in Nagaland tomorrow

With barely a day left for the counting of votes on March 2, four districts in Nagaland is set to go for re-polling on Wednesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the State to conduct a re-poll in four districts of Nagaland namely, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak.

"I am directed to state that on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers, and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under Sub Section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on February 27, 2023, (Monday) at the Polling stations mentioned against the Assembly Constituencies to be void and appoints March 1, 2023, (Wednesday) as the date and fixes the hours from 7 am. to 4 pm for taking a fresh poll at the said polling stations in accordance with the Commission's instructions contained in Chapter XIII of Hand Book for Returning Officers," the ECI said in a statement. The name of the assembly constituencies along with the number and name of the polling station are-- 35-Zunheboto (ST) with polling station number 9-New Colony S/W, 39-Sanis (ST), polling station number 9-Pangti V, 41 Tizit (ST), polling station number 7 Jaboka Village and 57-Thonoknyu (ST) with polling station number 3-Pathso East Wing.

The Election Commission of India further stated that the Scrutiny of Form l7-A of the mentioned polling stations shall be done immediately after the poll on the same day and directed the Returning Officers to follow the directives strictly. Following the directives, the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland has also notified the concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of the four districts to take immediate action on the directives issued.

Nagaland saw nearly 86 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls held on Monday. The polling was held across 59 constituencies. Since 31-Akuluto AC in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no poll was required there.

The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

