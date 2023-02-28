Left Menu

Repolling in four districts in Nagaland tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the State to conduct a re-poll in four districts of Nagaland namely, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:17 IST
Repolling in four districts in Nagaland tomorrow
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With barely a day left for the counting of votes on March 2, four districts in Nagaland is set to go for re-polling on Wednesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the State to conduct a re-poll in four districts of Nagaland namely, Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak.

"I am directed to state that on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers, and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under Sub Section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on February 27, 2023, (Monday) at the Polling stations mentioned against the Assembly Constituencies to be void and appoints March 1, 2023, (Wednesday) as the date and fixes the hours from 7 am. to 4 pm for taking a fresh poll at the said polling stations in accordance with the Commission's instructions contained in Chapter XIII of Hand Book for Returning Officers," the ECI said in a statement. The name of the assembly constituencies along with the number and name of the polling station are-- 35-Zunheboto (ST) with polling station number 9-New Colony S/W, 39-Sanis (ST), polling station number 9-Pangti V, 41 Tizit (ST), polling station number 7 Jaboka Village and 57-Thonoknyu (ST) with polling station number 3-Pathso East Wing.

The Election Commission of India further stated that the Scrutiny of Form l7-A of the mentioned polling stations shall be done immediately after the poll on the same day and directed the Returning Officers to follow the directives strictly. Following the directives, the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland has also notified the concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of the four districts to take immediate action on the directives issued.

Nagaland saw nearly 86 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls held on Monday. The polling was held across 59 constituencies. Since 31-Akuluto AC in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no poll was required there.

The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023