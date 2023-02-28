Left Menu

Kerala: CM demands to remove ED report on Life Mission case read out by Congress MLA from assembly's record

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan read out the remand report during a discussion of the adjournment notice moved by him regarding the Life Mission case in which the Chief Minister's former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:18 IST
Kerala: CM demands to remove ED report on Life Mission case read out by Congress MLA from assembly's record
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Law Minister P Rajeev on Tuesday requested the assembly Speaker AN Shamseer to remove the ED remand report, containing certain allegations against the government in the Life Mission case which was read out in the House by the opposition from the records of the assembly. The leaders said that the case is still pending before the court, therefore, cannot be discussed in the House.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan read out the remand report during a discussion of the adjournment notice moved by him regarding the Life Mission case in which the Chief Minister's former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the Speaker said that he would look into the request and take a call.

"Rule 52 clause (7) clearly says that a matter pending before the court of law should not be quoted in a resolution. The remand report was quoted so I request the member to end the speech," he told the House, adding that the request of the government to remove the records would be considered later. Kuzhalnadan, while reading out the remand said, "According to the report, Sivasankar told the central agency that there was a meeting between him, the Chief Minister, the UAE consul general and Swapna Suresh who is an accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case."

He further said that as per the report, Sivasankar has said that he "briefed" Vijayan after Suresh was appointed to the post of Operations Manager in the Space Park project under the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. He also quoted the WhatsApp conversation between Swapna and Sivasankar in which Sivasankar said CM had asked to get Swapna a new job which will be low profile with double salary.

On being asked whether the Chief Minister can deny these allegations in the report by Kuzhalnadan, Kerala CM responded by categorically denying that no allegations posed by the legislator are true. The House was adjourned following the protest and sloganeering by the opposition legislators.

The Opposition opposed the move by the Speaker, claiming that various matters pending in the court have been discussed in the House in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023