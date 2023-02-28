"UP budget is directionless": SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the budget put forth by the Uttar Pradesh government for the year 2023-2024 "lacks" direction. "The growth rate of the present UP government is 5 per cent which is less than the growth rate of the previous SP government which gives the real picture of the state. At least a 34 per cent growth rate is needed to make the state a one trillion economy but nothing has been done in this matter. The budget was directionless," Yadav said in the assembly, currently in session.

He further suggested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to change his economic advisor rather than spending Rs 200 crores to "manage" the data. "Chief Minister should change his Economic Advisor. What will you do with an advisor who does not tell you the truth," Yadav took a jibe at the CM.

He also said that the law and order situation in the state is in bad shape while the condition of the farmers has become "pathetic". Coming down heavily on the UP government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Yadav said 19,000 MoUs worth Rs 33 lakh crores investments in the Global Investor Summit (GIS) held recently this month were "fake".

Attacking the BJP government further, Yadav claimed that it has failed to explain what are the sources of how to achieve 19 per cent growth. "16.8 per cent growth rate was informed by the finance minister in the budget when the average growth rate was just 7.8 per cent when it was 12.8 per cent during the SP government. The government has failed to explain what are the sources of how to achieve 19 per cent growth. One trillion-dollar economy needs 34 per cent growth. Take our manifesto, the state would get 34 per cent growth. Whatever cooperation you want, we stand together to achieve growth," Yadav further said.

Opposing the Centre's Agniveer scheme, he said, "When will the government fill the vacant posts in the departments as employment data has dropped between 2017-22? We are the socialists and can never accept the Agniveer system." He also said that the state government has claimed only a 4 per cent unemployment rate in the state and also added, "Does this mean that 90 per cent of the unemployed have got employment? Gas cylinders, milk, flour, and pulses have all become expensive. People are facing problems due to inflation. BJP has no answer to reducing inflation."

On February 22, State Finance minister Suresh Khanna pegged the total Budget size at Rs 6.90 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the state's Budget estimate was at Rs 6.15 lakh crore. For the financial year 2023-24, the nominal rate of increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated at 19 per cent, said Khanna, adding that the state's growth rate is encouraging in an era of likely global recession.

Among major budgetary allocations, the state allocated Rs 25,350 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, hoping that all households would be covered with tap drinking water. Last year's allocation was Rs 19,500 crore. (ANI)

