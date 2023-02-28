Left Menu

UK PM Sunak will win wide support for Northern Ireland deal - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 23:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will win parliamentary support for his deal on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland as his party realise it is as good a deal as Britain is going to get, junior minister Steve Baker said on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister is not going to be losing any votes on this," Baker, a minister in the Northern Ireland Office, told reporters after Sunak addressed Conservative lawmakers.

"(Eurosceptic lawmakers in) the ERG will need to discuss it. But my sense is everybody realises that this is as good as we're going to get."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

