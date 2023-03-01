Left Menu

House Democrat opposes GOP bill to give Biden power to ban TikTok

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 02:37 IST
The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said he opposes a Republican bill that would give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese social media app TikTok and other apps.

The committee opened debate on Tuesday on the measure to grant the administration new powers to ban the ByteDance-owned app that is used by more than 100 million Americans.

Representative Gregory Meeks said he strongly opposed the legislation, saying it would "damage our allegiances across the globe, bring more companies into China's sphere, destroy jobs here in the United States and undercut core American values of free speech and free enterprise."

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

