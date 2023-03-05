US Domestic News Roundup: Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard; Bankman-Fried can have flip phone, limited internet while on bail, US proposes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, the second such incident involving the railroad in that state in about a month, prompting local officials to order residents living near the site of the accident to shelter in place. Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield was not carrying any hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. Local authorities said first responders on the scene were working to confirm that no toxins were involved.

Bankman-Fried can have flip phone, limited internet while on bail, US proposes

Sam Bankman-Fried should be allowed while on bail to have a flip phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The proposal to limit the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's communications was filed late on Friday in Manhattan federal court, on behalf of the government and Bankman-Fried's defense team.

Storms bolster California snowpack, ease drought

Record rain and snowfall in recent weeks has eased half of California out of a persistent drought and bolstered the store of mountain snow that the state relies on to provide water during the warm, dry spring and summer. Statewide on Friday there was nearly twice as much snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains as is typical for March 3, the California Department of Water Resources said. The snow also was dense and wet, meaning that it held nearly 170% of the typical amount of water for this time of year, the agency said.

Biden to spotlight voting rights, Black voters in 'Bloody Sunday' Selma visit

President Joe Biden will press his case for stronger voting rights during a visit to Alabama on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters who were marching against discrimination. Biden's trip to Selma is his latest event aimed at underscoring his commitment to Black voters, who helped propel him to the White House and remain a key constituency going into his expected 2024 re-election bid.

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh sentenced to life for murdering wife and son

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disgraced lawyer and member of a powerful South Carolina family, was sentenced to life on Friday for killing his wife and son in what prosecutors said was an attempt to hide his drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars. Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty on Thursday on two counts of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021. The jury took only three hours to reach their decision after a five-week trial.

At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple

Reminders of former President Donald Trump's towering influence over the Republican Party were everywhere at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend in Washington. There were kiosks hawking Trump hats and shirts, attendees sporting "Make America Great Again" stickers and even a mock Oval Office where attendees could be photographed next to Trump's picture.

Trump’s legacy: Republicans torn by infighting, revolts as 2024 looms

In Las Vegas, Nevada, Republican activists want to recapture the party from a local leader who backs former President Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a battle for control of the local Republican party’s assets has wound up in court. In North Carolina, party activists are seeking to punish Republican Senator Thom Tillis for his support for same-sex marriage rights. As the 2024 presidential race kicks into gear, local Republican party organizations in many parts of the United States are consumed by rebellions, infighting and court battles that some officials and strategists said could damage the party’s chances of winning back the White House.

Biden assembles team of allies to boost re-election campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will host a "national advisory board" comprised of the sorts of rising-star politicians, including governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Phil Murphy of New Jersey, who are known for their own bids for higher office but stayed on the sidelines after Democrats survived the 2022 midterm elections with their Senate majority intact.

Michigan judge dismisses school staff as defendants in lawsuits over mass shooting

A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed a school district and its employees as defendants in two wrongful death lawsuits stemming from a deadly 2021 mass shooting by a 15-year-old student armed with a gun his parents had bought him for Christmas. Oxford Community Schools and its staff are shielded from such civil litigation by state law under the doctrine of governmental immunity, Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan ruled in one nine-page opinion.

U.S. CDC issues advisory after confirmed measles case in Kentucky

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it was issuing a health alert advisory to notify clinics and public health officials to be watchful after a case of measles was confirmed at a large gathering in Kentucky. On Feb. 24, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated individual with a history of recent international travel, the CDC said.

