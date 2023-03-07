US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court won't decide scope of wage-and-hour class actions; Push to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court won't decide scope of wage-and-hour class actions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to settle a split among appeals courts over whether federal wage law allows workers to bring nationwide class action-style lawsuits, turning away a case involving FedEx Corp. The justices denied a petition by FedEx security specialist Christa Fischer for review of a July ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said because her overtime pay lawsuit was filed in Pennsylvania, only workers from that state could join.

Push to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress

Two U.S. senators said on Monday their efforts to tackle foreign technology threats were advancing and they will on Tuesday unveil legislation aimed at granting President Joe Biden's administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other apps that could pose security risks. A White House spokeswoman told Reuters the administration is "working with Congress" but declined to say if it would endorse the Senate legislation.

Yellen warns climate change could trigger asset value losses, harming US economy

Climate change is already having a major economic and financial impact on the United States and may trigger asset value losses in coming years that could cascade through the U.S. financial system, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday. Yellen will tell a new advisory board of academics, private sector experts and non-profits there has been a five-fold increase in the annual number of billion-dollar disasters over the past five years, compared to the 1980s, even after taking into account inflation.

White House may restart detention of migrant families - sources

The White House is considering restarting the detention of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, four current and former U.S. officials told Reuters, which would reverse a move to end the practice. The Biden administration also is weighing reviving immigration arrests of migrant families within the United States who have been ordered deported, two of the officials said.

U.S. FAA, NTSB probe new airline runway incident

U.S. aviation authorities said late on Monday they were investigating a fresh incident involving two airplanes cleared to use the same runway that forced one to abandon a landing and renewed safety questions. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating a string of recent runway incursions that have attracted national attention.

US Supreme Court rebuffs Florida city's challenge to atheist lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Florida city's bid to fend off a lawsuit by atheists accusing officials of violating constitutional limits on government involvement in religion by staging a prayer vigil following gun violence that wounded three children. The justices turned away an appeal by the city of Ocala of a lower court's ruling endorsing the right of the plaintiffs, backed by the American Humanist Association, to sue over legal harms they said they sustained attending the 2014 vigil in which uniformed police chaplains preached a Judeo-Christian message.

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise the Medicare tax on high earners and push for more drug price negotiations to help keep the federal health insurance program solvent through at least 2050 as part of his budget proposal this week, the White House said. The tax increase from 3.8 percent to 5 percent on earned and unearned income above $400,000 is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor

California will not do business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, state Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Monday, days after the pharmacy chain said it would not dispense abortion pills in some Republican-dominated states. The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," said Newsom, a Democrat.

U.S. pressures airlines to commit to ending family seating fees

Three U.S. airlines agreed to commit in writing to eliminating family seating fees if adjacent seats are available during booking, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) said on Monday. Under pressure from the Biden administration, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines will include the guarantee in customer service plans.

Atlanta police arrest 23 on terrorism charges after protest at training site

Two dozen people face domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta after they were arrested during violent clashes between officers and protesters at a police training center construction site, authorities said on Monday. The 23 people who face charges were part of a group detained on Sunday by police who said they launched bricks, rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers after they breached the construction site, where a new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is being built.

