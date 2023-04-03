Left Menu

US House speaker to host Taiwan president on Wednesday in California -sources

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:13 IST
Kevin McCarthy (Image Credit: Twitter/@GOPLeader)
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, part of a sensitive U.S. stopover that has drawn Chinese threats of retaliation, sources told Reuters.

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet Tsai. She is on her first U.S. stopover since 2019.

