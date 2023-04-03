Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu, dissenting defence minister to visit troops together

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit troops with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, an aide said on Monday, as Israel's public broadcaster reported he had decided to delay the dismissal of the minister announced more than a week ago. Netanyahu announced he was firing Gallant on March 26, following his defence chief's public call to halt a highly contested judicial overhaul.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:13 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit troops with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, an aide said on Monday, as Israel's public broadcaster reported he had decided to delay the dismissal of the minister announced more than a week ago.

Netanyahu announced he was firing Gallant on March 26, following his defence chief's public call to halt a highly contested judicial overhaul. The plan triggered unprecedented nationwide demonstrations, some involving military reservists saying they might refuse call-ups. With tensions running high during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover, public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that Netanyahu had decided to hold off on firing the minister.

"Due to the evolving security situation, Netanyahu will attend to the matter of the defence minister down the line," the broadcaster cited a political source as saying. The Prime Minister's office had no immediate comment.

The news of Gallant's abrupt dismissal, during a period of exceptional tension in the occupied West Bank and continuing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, triggered immediate mass protests, with tens of thousands pouring into the streets after the announcement. Netanyahu relented and suspended the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

Political sources said there have been efforts in recent days to end the rift between Netanyahu and Gallant, whose potential firing had set off alarms within the ruling Likud party, the armed services and among Israel's Western allies. Two Israeli officials who requested anonymity said Gallant and Netanyahu would on Monday evening visit two military bases to toast troops for the Passover holiday. Details on such visits are generally not published in advance on security grounds. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

