Brazil's Lula says economy to grow 'more than pessimists think'

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:24 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he believes the country's economy will grow "more than pessimists think," noting he does not agree with forecasts of a slow gross domestic product growth.

Lula said at a meeting with ministers his administration would announce further moves next week as it reaches the 100-day mark, adding he was particularly optimistic with a proposal for public-private partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

