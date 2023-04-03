Left Menu

Brazil's Lula says economy to grow 'more than pessimists think'

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:56 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he believes the country's economy will grow "more than pessimists think," noting he does not agree with forecasts of a slow gross domestic product growth.

Lula said at a meeting with ministers his administration would announce further moves next week as it reaches the 100-day mark, adding he was particularly optimistic with a proposal for public-private partnerships. "Our obsession must be making Brazil grow again," Lula said, noting there were a lot of investments to be made in sectors such as industry, agriculture, science and technology, with cabinet members outlining plans to be presented next Monday.

The leftist leader added he expects Congress to pass his proposal for a new fiscal framework, disclosed last week

as the government looks to balance limits on spending growth with its vow to boost social programs and public investment.

