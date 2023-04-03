India has upheld its global image as emerging leader: Army vice chief

India has upheld its global image as an emerging leader by taking responsible roles on various occasions, especially during the pandemic, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar said on Monday.

In an address at an event, he also said that the Indian Army stands fully committed and prepared to fulfil the nation's expectations wherever possible, according to an official statement.

Lt Gen Kumar was speaking at the third Gen Sundarji Memorial Lecture organised by the Indian Army in memory of one of India's foremost military thinkers.

The event was attended by serving and retired officers of the three services.

The lecture remembered Gen K Sundarji, the 13th Chief of the Army Staff, who is also fondly called as the ''father of the mechanised infantry regiment''.

Gen Sundarji was the Chief of Army Staff from February 1, 1986 to May 31, 1988. He passed away on February 8, 1999.

India's former foreign secretary Shyam Saran also spoke at the event.

