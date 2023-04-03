EAM Jaishankar meets speaker of Israel's Knesset
Speaker of Israel's Knesset (parliament) Amir Ohana on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral ties in areas of connectivity, food security and renewable energy.
Ohana is currently on a visit to India. It is the first-ever official visit to the country by a sitting speaker of the Knesset.
''Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhana and parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.
''Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda,'' he said.
On his part, Ohana described the meeting as ''productive''.
''Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar. It was an important and productive meeting. I'm confident that our collaboration will enhance Israel-India relations for the benefit of both nations,'' he tweeted.
