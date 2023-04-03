EAM Jaishankar meets speaker of Israel's Knesset

Left Menu

Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2, Jaishankar said on Twitter.Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda, he said.On his part, Ohana described the meeting as productive.Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India DrSJaishankar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:19 IST
Speaker of Israel's Knesset (parliament) Amir Ohana on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral ties in areas of connectivity, food security and renewable energy.

Ohana is currently on a visit to India. It is the first-ever official visit to the country by a sitting speaker of the Knesset.

''Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhana and parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda,'' he said.

On his part, Ohana described the meeting as ''productive''.

''Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar. It was an important and productive meeting. I'm confident that our collaboration will enhance Israel-India relations for the benefit of both nations,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

