"Stay in five star, instigate riots and go..." Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre alleging central forces came to the state to instigate riots. Mamata Banerjee was on visit to Purba Medinipur on Monday where she distributed public welfare services to the people.

Addressing the gathering here, Banerjee said, "Here the Central Forces came, stayed in a five star hotel, instigated riots. They then held a meeting with BJP people and returned. Before their arrival, first of all ask should them that where is the money for 100 days employment (MGNREGA)? First tell that, then come to Bengal to incite riots." Banerjee urged the people to not vote for BJP in the upcoming Panchayat polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I will do everything for you (people), but you are requested not to support BJP, the party that create riots, in Panchayat elections and 2024 elections," she added. Notably, ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue.

Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue. In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence. West Bengal BJP demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violece. (ANI)

