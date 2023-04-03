Left Menu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges KCR to implement 'SVAMITVA' scheme in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:41 IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges KCR to implement 'SVAMITVA' scheme in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing regret over non implementation of 'SVAMITVA', Central government scheme in Telangana, though its pilot project has been successfully completed, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to implement it in the State.

SVAMITVA scheme under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during National Panchayati Raj Day ( April 24, 2021) after successful completion of pilot phase of scheme (2020-2021) in nine States. The scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing 'Record of Rights' to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

The Telangana government entered into an agreement with the Centre on April 19, 2022 in regard to the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme which is being successfully executed across the country, Kishan Reddy said in a letter addressed to Rao. After the pact, drone survey was successfully conducted in five villages under the pilot project and maps regarding property have been prepared, he said. The State government needs to distribute certificates as per the maps to those who have the rights over the property, he said in the letter written in Telugu. A senior official in the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry had written to the Telangana Chief Secretary on July 29, 2022 to implement the scheme across the State in view of the successful completion of pilot project, Reddy said. Observing that rural people would get economic stability if property certificates concerning their houses are provided by implementing the scheme, the Union Minister urged the Chief Minister to take steps for early execution of the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

