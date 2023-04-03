Left Menu

Assets worth Rs 15,113 cr confiscated in corporate frauds: Govt

Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated assets worth over Rs 15,113 crore in corporate fraud cases, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:03 IST
Assets worth Rs 15,113 cr confiscated in corporate frauds: Govt
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated assets worth over Rs 15,113 crore in corporate fraud cases, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha MP from Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) NK Premachandran, Union Finance Ministry on Monday gave the details of the actions taken by them in case of corporate financial frauds. Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said, "In major cases of corporate fraud viz Sterling Biotech, fraud committed by companies of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, ED has attached properties worth Rs 33,862.20 crore. Out of which, assets worth Rs 15,113.02 crore have been confiscated and restituted to the Public Sector Banks. Further, the consortium of banks led by SBI has realized Rs 7,975.27 crore by sale of assets handed over to them by Directorate of Enforcement."

The Finance Ministry also highlighted that the number of persons arrested by ED in the last five years is 374, which includes a number of directors of corporates involved in money laundering. No separate data related to corporate fraud is being maintained because PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) cases generally involve several other offences also. To a question further asked by the lone RSP MP on whether the government proposes to prevent the money laundering by the corporates, the MoS Finance stated that the central government has enacted various laws such as FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999), PMLA and FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018) to prevent money laundering.

ED is mandated with the task of enforcement of provisions of these laws, the MoS, Finance said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023