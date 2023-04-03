Left Menu

PM Modi's speech to be screened at 10 lakh places across India on BJP's foundation day

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 43rd foundation day, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on April 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 43rd foundation day, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on April 6. BJP Foundation Day is on 6th April, BJP is making big preparations for this, a senior BJP leader told that on 6th April, BJP will recite a special speech related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6th April at 10 lakh places across the country, for which preparations have been completed. The preparations for the final phase are now underway.

According to BJP sources, preparations have been made to screen Prime Minister's speech across the country. At BJP national headquarters in Delhi, party chief JP Nadda will hoist flag in the morning. Following this, he will address the party workers. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers will gather at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech.

"All the workers at the booth level are informed. BJP has also issued letter to the workers regarding the outline of the programme," a BJP leader told ANI. Sources said the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

