Fishermen's wing of Cong to take out night marches to Raj Bhavans in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:44 IST
The All India Fishermen Congress on Monday said its members would take out night marches to Raj Bhawans across the country in protest against their leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament.

Presiding over a protest programme here, All India Fishermen Congress president Armstrong Fernando said the marches will be organised all over the country.

''Ours is an organisation that was started by Rahul Gandhi,'' he said, adding that the former Congress chief, who always stands by the poor, will not be left alone to be hunted.

Awareness sessions will also be organised in fishing villages on Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case and against the BJP-led Centre's ''anti-fisherman'' policies, Fernando said.

Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden led a march to Parliament organised by the All India Fishermen Congress and said the blue economy that hands over the country's coastline to corporations should be vigorously opposed.

''If necessary, the Centre's policy for profit-seeking companies on the sea and coastline will be resisted on the streets,'' Eden said.

The Congress MP said forests should be given to tribals, soil to farmers and seas to fishermen. MPs from Tamil Nadu -- Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Thirunavukkarasar -- addressed the rally, besides TN Prathapan, who alleged that Gandhi is being hounded by the government for exposing ''Modani's corruption'' and opposing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) politics of hate.

