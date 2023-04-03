Chavan rubbishes Sena MLA's claim he will join BJP
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan will join the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Shirsat claimed Chavan was not getting along with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and colleague Balasaheb Thorat.
Rubbishing Shirsat's claims, Chavan said not much attention needs to be given to such statements from the Aurangabad West MLA.
Chavan said Shirsat himself would go back to the Uddhav Thackeray faction since he will not become a minister as there won't be an expansion of the Eknath Shinde cabinet.
