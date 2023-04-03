Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION BOM23 GJ-COURT-2NDLD RAHUL **** Defamation: Rahul gets bail from Surat court till disposal of appeal; conviction stay plea hearing on Apr 13 Surat: A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after admitting his appeal against conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail, a defence lawyer said. **** DEL51 PM-4THLD CBI **** CBI brand of truth, officers should act against corrupt, however powerful, without hesitation: PM New Delhi: There is today no dearth of political will to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. **** DEL62 RAHUL-LD REAX **** This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy: Rahul Surat (Guj): Soon after a Surat court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress leader on Monday said this is a fight against ''Mitrkaal'' to save democracy and truth is his weapon in this struggle. **** DEL60 BHUTAN-KING-2NDLD VISIT **** Jaishankar receives Bhutan's King at airport, says visit will strengthen unique India-Bhutan partnership New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began his two-day trip to India on Monday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receiving him at the airport here, reflecting the importance New Delhi has attached to the visit. **** CAL21 WB-RAM NAVAMI-CLASH-3RD LD SITUATION **** Mamata appeals for peace as violence-hit towns of Bengal limp to normalcy Khejuri/Rishra/Kolkata (WB): Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peace and asked "Hindu brothers" to ensure that minorities are protected as prohibitory orders remained in force after post-Ram Navami violence in two towns of the densely populated Hooghly district. **** DEL32 THAROOR-RAHUL-BJP **** 'Absurd': Tharoor dismisses BJP's charge of Cong 'exerting pressure' on judiciary with leaders' move to accompany Rahul to court New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday dismissed as ''absurd'' the BJP's charge that his party exerted ''undue pressure'' on the judiciary as its leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi to a court for filing an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. **** DEL63 PAR-COMPETITION BILL **** Parliament clears amendments to competition law New Delhi: Parliament on Monday cleared the amendments to the competition law that will pave the way for promoting the ease of doing business as well as enhance the framework to deter entities from indulging in unfair business practices.**** DEL48 RAINS-WHEAT-CROP **** 10pc of wheat crop damaged due to untimely rains; output unlikely to decline on higher yield: Centre New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said about 8-10 per cent of the wheat crop is estimated to have been damaged due to recent untimely rains and hailstorms in key producing states, but better yield prospects in late-sown areas are expected to make up for the production loss. **** DEL49 COVID-HEALTH MINISTRY **** People need to remain vigilant against new COVID strain: Official New Delhi: The new COVID variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in increase in hospitalisations but people need to remain vigilant, according to a top Union Health Ministry official.**** DEL57 GOVT-GANGSTERS **** 28 wanted gangsters hiding in 14 countries: Sources New Delhi: The Centre has prepared a list of 28 most wanted gangsters operating from 14 foreign countries, with nine of them hiding in Canada and five in the United States, sources said on Monday. **** MDS12 KA-ELECTION-LD MLA-DEFECTION **** Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna joins Congress ahead of Assembly polls Bengaluru: Several BJP and JD(S) leaders joining the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka is an evidence to prove that public sentiment is in favour of the party and it will come to power, its state unit President D K Shivakumar said on Monday. **** DEL53 LSQ-MOE-JEE **** No proposal for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for JEE-Main: Education ministry New Delhi: The Union Education Ministry on Monday ruled out considering any proposal for a one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year. **** LEGAL LGD11 DL-COURT-LD SISODIA **** Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17 New Delhi: A special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. **** BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-DIRECT-TAX **** Net direct tax collections grow 18pc to Rs 16.61 lakh cr in FY23, exceeding RE New Delhi: Net direct tax collections rose by 18 per cent to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, exceeding the revised estimates (RE). **** FOREIGN FGN41 CHINA-ARUNACHAL-NAMES **** China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China has released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to reemphasise its claim over the Indian state.By K J M Varma ****

